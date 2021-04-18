“He has taken advantage of my wheel, that’s why in Moto3 they penalize you, but not him”

Joan Mir, who achieved the ninth fastest qualifying time for the MotoGP Portuguese Grand PrixI assure that he is “satisfied with how the day has gone” because he gave “one hundred percent”, although he was upset with Marc Márquez.

When referring to the strategy of Marc Márquez during Q1, Joan Mir explained: “We already know that Marc likes to do this and today he has done it with me and he always does with someone to get behind in the grades and play this game. “

“For this in Moto3 they penalize him and no. Here they do not penalize, but this is so. I go to mine and I have not been nervous at all and I have done my time anyway I have given my hundred percent and it is what it is. If we had entered the game that he has come out much further ahead, he has cut, he has been behind, he has annoyed me in the first lap of the clock, because he has started slowly, “he said.

“I found him halfway through the track, I have already lost my lap, then I have thrown and he has taken advantage of my wheel. In Moto3 they penalize for this, and surely in Moto2, but not yet in MotoGP “, stressed the Suzuki rider.

“I think these types of actions in MotoGP are also dangerousNot only are they dangerous in Moto3, I don’t think he should be penalized directly, but this type of action is dangerous, “insisted Mir, who highlighted:” In the end, it goes much slower, it bothers me in my fast return and for these actions it would have to be penalized, I believe “.