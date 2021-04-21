‘He has physically attacked me,’ Alejandra Guzmán said about Frida Sofía amid tears

The Mexican Adela Micha interviewed Alejandra Guzman for all the controversy generated after his daughter, Frida sofia, declare that the singer and actor Enrique Guzman, father and grandfather respectively, had groped her at 5 years old. When asked by the journalist: ‘Why do you think your dad didn’t do it? the singer said: ‘Because I know because he is my father and I know him… because he is a great man .. Because he gave me life, because he is a character who has worked all his life, because he once apologized to my mother at the time for hitting her and She also apologized to me for hitting her. ‘

The famous one spoke from the beginning how was the raising of Frida. Several ‘nannys’ were in charge of helping the singer with the care of her daughter. However, at some point he sent her to study at one of the best boarding schools in the world. USA. Micha He asked her: ‘Why is Frida so upset? Guzman replied that: ‘He does not know, that he believes that because the doctor stopped spending money and paying for the insurance, the same with which he can obtain the medicines he supposedly needs. ‘ Right in the years in boarding school, according to Guzman, your daughter was diagnosed with ‘Border Personality’, which in spanish means Borderline personality disorder.

Regarding drugs and alcohol, Guzmán assured that ‘He has never lied about that. That she has always been honest with her problems, but that she believes that Frida should be responsible when taking her medicines and that she should work because life is like that and you have to f *** a lot to get what you want. ‘

He also walked through his relationship with Frida’s father, Pablo Moctezuma, the singer said that ‘Frida’s father never gave her a diaper and that now he is going to support her and that very well because what she needs is that, love’. He also assured that ‘He beat her up, only she hasn’t talked about it.’

He also said that ‘What you think can stop Perhaps Frida would be the same legal measures that her daughter says she will take. ‘ He affirmed that Frida does not have to want to hurt her if she has gone to all the therapies and rehabilitation to improve as a person and cure her addiction problems … That he cannot help her anymore because she also has her own problems.

He assured that he is practically going through media bullying and that ‘No one can live like this’. He insists that he wants to fix this with his daughter off-camera. Not like he did on a television show recently. This referring to the program where Frida Sofía was a guest, Wake up America from the friendly chain Univision. Alejandra Guzmán said that they called her by phone and made it very clear that she does not agree with that. At the same time that he insisted on asking Frida to come closer and that even his mother, Silvia Pinal, invited her to speak, but that she unfortunately has not.

He justified his attendance at this interview because he says that ‘You want to close this chapter’. The minutes he shared with the presenter were not easy. He assures that: ‘All this has become a circus, where you want to get followers and speak very badly of someone. That is why I come to show you my face, Adela. There is a mental disorder with which she says things that she believes to be true. Hopefully all this makes her put an end to it. ‘

On the other hand, he assured that his daughter has a lot of talent: ‘He studied two majors, plays incredible piano and has perfect pitch.’ By last, ‘The Queen of Rock’ from Mexico she broke down, cried and assured that it is not the same to speak with her in private and in front of the cameras. It also stated that: ‘Frida has physically attacked her and it is only fair that she opens her mouth and says she wants help.’

There is no doubt that this situation continues to grow, but above all it must represent a lot of pain for either party. Regarding the reactions of this interview, many called Alejandra Guzman of ‘selfish’.

For their part, several journalists and followers of Frida they continue under the motto ‘I do believe you Frida’, who seeks to support her without questioning the 29-year-old’s alleged psychiatric pathology.

