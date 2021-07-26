He has just lost and what happens to him in the middle of the interview goes around the world: look at the poster

The marriage petition to Belén Pérez. (Photo: TyCSports)

He had just started the third day of the Tokyo Olympics and has already left one of the images of the competition. It was produced in fencing and it took a few minutes to go around the world on Twitter.

The Argentine María Belén Pérez disputed against the Hungarian Anna Marton the pass to the round of 16. After an even fight, it was the second that took the pass by 15-12.

However, Pérez still had one last surprise, the most special of the day. During an interview for the TyC Sports channel, the athlete received a marriage request from her coach, Lucas Saucedo.

Her coach has done it in a very special way, while she was doing the interview he placed a sign on her that said the following: “Flaca, do you want to marry me? Please “.

After several shouts of emotion, Pérez said yes in front of everyone. “Best time of the year”, they have come to say.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

