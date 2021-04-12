HE HAS IT IN HIS LOOK, Jaime Munguia sends a severe warning to Canelo

The career of the young man from Tijuana, Jaime Mungia, is on the rise, which is why it is looking for the best rivals to cement your career, therefore, he recognizes that at some point he will have to face his compatriot, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez.

Jaime Mungia He is aware that the great fights above the ring are going to come soon, either with fighters from other countries or with the same compatriots, such is the case of the monarch of the WBC at 168 pounds, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez.

“I have never challenged ‘Canelo’, I respect and admire it. Right now I am at 160 and he at 168, but I have always said that if at some point we are at the same weight and we are still the best in Mexico, people will inevitably ask for that fight and it is something that has to be given, “he explained.

Even Munguia He said that in his way of seeing things, Canelo, is not the best Libra x Libra.

“For his record (‘Canelo’) it could be the best ‘pound for pound’, but we must not forget that there are several fighters who compete for that place, I did not know if it is the best or not, “he concluded.

