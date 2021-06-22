He has Alzheimer’s and asks his wife to marry again because he does not remember his wedding

A beautiful and sad love story was released a couple of days ago on the local station NBC 4 in New York, starring a couple who, despite the difficulties experienced by health issues, have shown that nothing and no one can put obstacles in the heart.

It was in 2018 that a 56-year-old man named Peter Marshall was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

The first warning signs of this health problem in Peter appeared at the end of 2017 when he began to have difficulty describing some instructions, such as the way to get home or not finding the precise words to describe certain objects.

A decade ago on a trip to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, already divorced, Marshall He met a woman named Lisa, with whom he began a relationship and within a few months, they moved to live together in Connecticut and then married. Peter worked in a finance company while Lisa was in radio advertising.

“We had set ourselves a goal of retiring in 10 years, but Peter’s diagnosis came when we were both at the peak of our professional careers and he had to stop working and I had to stop working to take care of him,” Lisa posted on Facebook.

At the beginning of this year, Peter and Lisa were watching television and in it they broadcast a scene of a wedding. At that moment, the man turned to see the woman who was accompanying him and said: “Let’s do it.”

Surprised, Lisa asked him what he wanted to do, and Peter asked if he wanted to marry him, with a smile from ear to ear, thus demonstrating that did not remember anything of their marriage celebrated 12 years ago but showing that he loved his wife the same as the first time he saw her.

Despite the situation, Lisa said she was very happy and excited to remarry the love of her life, so she immediately asked her daughter Sarah, who is a wedding planner, to help her with the preparations.

The incredible thing about it is that the service providers, hearing about Peter and Lisa’s love story, decided to donate all their work, from photography, pastry, to the place where the party was held.

The couple renewed their wedding vows last April, surrounded by close family and friends.

