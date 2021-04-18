He has a son and calls him ‘Statistical Communication Department’ in honor of his job title

A recent father in love with his office job has become famous in Indonesia for naming his newborn son ‘Department of Statistical Communication’ in honor of your place of employment.

As reported in the Mirror, Slamet ‘Yoga’ Wahyudi, a resident of the Indonesian region of Brebes, said that he had agreed with his wife during the pregnancy that she would be allowed choose your newborn’s name if she gave birth to a boy.

When the couple’s son arrived in December, the official enforced the agreement to call it Dinas Komunikasi Informatika Statistik (Department of Statistical Communication).

The man told a local news site that his wife, Ririn Linda Tunggal Sari, agreed with the decision, stating: “At first it sounded strange, but thank God, he didn’t care. “

The father has already printed documents with the peculiar name of his son.

The couple’s friends and family, including their own parents, raised concerns about the choice of the baby’s name, but Yoga says that they accepted his decision despite initial skepticism.

His relatives, however, were relieved to hear the news that the father agreed that his son I would use the name ‘Dinko’ (the acronym for the department, in Indonesian) in their daily life.

Yoga, which has 38 years, He has worked as a civil servant for more than 10 years, joining the Indonesian civil service in 2009.

The official said he hopes his son will grow up to be a religious devotee and “dedicated to his family”, but it is not clear whether the Indonesian authorities have formally accepted the baby’s name.