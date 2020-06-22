The Governor of Santiago del Estero, Gerardo Zamora, had a traffic accident on his motorcycle when he returned from the Parque de la Paz cemetery, located south of the capital of Santiago, where he had gone to visit the grave of his mother, Amalia Inés Montanaro de Zamora, who died 11 months ago.

According to the last medical part of Ramón Carrillo Regional Hospital, where he has been hospitalized since Saturday, Zamora has « trauma to the chest, fracture of the 12th rib, trauma to the abdomen, trauma to the left knee without bone injuries. »

According to provincial government sources, the president was riding his motorcycle after 7:00 p.m., when at the intersection of Solís and Independencia avenues, a « collision » occurred with another vehicle, he lost control and fell to the pavement.

This Sunday a « Chest tomography showing progression of bruises ». In addition, « Controlled oxygen therapy and kinesiotherapy ». « He continues in hospitalization in control, out of danger, favorable evolution and treatment with stipulated care, » said the party.

Yesterday the son of the Santiago governor, Francisco Zamora, brought peace of mind about the state of health of the president. “My dad is doing very well. I just was with him. Thank you »the young man posted.

The governor had participated in an official act this Saturday in the Plaza Libertad. « This morning, in a simple but emotional act, where I participated in the official ceremony for Flag Day in our province, one more anniversary of the passage to immortality of General Manuel Belgrano, » he published on his personal Twitter account.

Recently, the governor of Santiago gave an interview to Infobae In which he referred to the situation of the coronavirus in his province, he told what the “new normal” is like there, he assured that he will not have financial problems this year and said that he is on alert because he fears that there will be a new outbreak of infections.

« Not having viral circulation we do not have any health complications. We are further strengthening revenue control to the province. We have 14 normal income from routes, 30 secondary income, and twenty more income from neighboring roads. At this time, we have more than 2,000 security personnel deployed who control all income, « he said.

On that occasion he also explained that “people who want to enter the province must quarantine for 14 days. In fact we have more than 1000 people housed in hotels, guilds, clubs and schools. Especially swallow workers ”.