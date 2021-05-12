He has 16 children and they all have one characteristic in common.

A mother of 15 children gave birth to her 16th baby. All children have names that begin with the letter C and, the story, stole the attention of the American press.

Patty Hernandez, 39, of Charlotte, North Carolina continued the unusual family tradition by naming her newborn Clayton. Lhe woman named all her children with the first letter in honor of her husband, Carlos, 38.

In this case, after 15 children, Patty had a hard time finding a name she likes for her last child. In dialogue with the newspaper The Mirror, he said: “We couldn’t think of any names and then Clayton appeared in my head. All the children have names that start with C and we wanted to keep it that way. My husband’s name is Carlos: it is a tribute to him ”.

Patty revealed that the latter was the most difficult pregnancy, although she still has the possibility of having more children open. For her, her huge family is a blessing: “God has blessed us with all these children, I know that some people disagree and make unpleasant comments, but for us it is a joy.”

Regarding the decision to have so many children, she added: “I never thought I would have a big family until I started having babies. So I thought it’s cool, why not? It’s really fun. If God wants us to have another child, we will have another ”.

The baby was born on May 5 and thought almost 4 kilos. Patty, who runs a cleaning company with her husband, said the pregnancy lasted 40 weeks, the longest so far: “All my previous babies were born before 38 weeks, he didn’t want to come out.”

Patty told the Mirror that the maternity nurses already know her at the hospital. When I arrived they told me: “You were here last year, we always see you.”

The family spends $ 1,800 a month on food for their children; the woman emphasized that they do not receive any support from the government. With what they earn is enough, but they are hoping that the oldest, Carlos Jr., 13, can soon start helping in the family business.

The couple, who never used contraception, also have 3 sets of twins, Carla and Caitlyn, 10, Calvin and Catherine, 6, and Caleb and Caroline, 3. The rest of the children are: Christopher, 11; Cristian, 9; Celeste, 8; Cristina, 7; Carol, 4; Stretcher, 2; Charlotte, one and Crystal, one.

You are interested in:

At 32 he has 11 children and is expecting one more

At 23 he already has 11 children and wants more to have “the largest family in the world”