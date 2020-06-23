The Mexican driver Yolanda Andrade spoke again of the alleged romance and marriage she had with Verónica Castro, also offered details of Cristian Castro’s attack on his mother.

In an interview for the Argentine program « The run run of the show », Andrade pointed out that the assault did not occur because Cristian, with whom she had a relationship years before and even lost her virginity, had learned of his romance with Veronica.

‘’ He knew there was a deeper friendship and relationship. My relationship with Cristian ended when he beat his mother … that is strong and painful, « said the actress.

The presenter commented that one day, when she was already having an affair with Veronica, she learned that Cristian Castro was fighting with Doña Socorro, her grandmother, the actress came and suddenly received a call saying: « Cristian hit me. »

« I went for her, I took her to the hospital and she said that they had assaulted us, it was a lie after lie, » she recalled about the way Veronica tried to hide her son’s aggression. « He hanged her and kicked her on the stairs, she was very bad, the blows he gave his mother was not my fault and it was not because he found out about the relationship, « he confessed. Valeria Liberman, then Cristian’s wife and who was pregnant, was present at the house.

Yolanda said Veronica had to have an operation in Arizona because Cristian « broke her back and neck. »

Romance with Veronica

On the alleged romance he had with the actress of « The rich also cry » he told how it started and how long they lasted.

“We started our relationship after my participation in a program called Big Brother, Big Brother, but before there was a friendship because I made a soap opera with Cristian (Castro) that was called The Secret Intentions. After Big Brother we started the relationship and it lasted five and a half years« , Indicated.

He also confirmed that the much talked about yes symbolic wedding in Amsterdam, more than a decade ago. Yolanda pointed out that she never imagined that the love that her had had had become what it is today, after 17 years.

Andrade highlighted that to this day she does not know why Verónica Castro denies her, and even accuses her of wanting to hang on to her fame: “The mother and children knew of our friendship and obviously of our relationship. Here we are telling the truth, I am not a liar and I do not have the need to hang up, « he said.

At the end of the interview, Yolanda was asked if she was still in communication with Verónica, to which she replied: « After this interview, I don’t know. »