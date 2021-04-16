He hands over the 10-year savings to a construction company to build the house of his dreams and gets a terrible surprise



The family has been living in the property for nine months and they told their story to alert future buyers.

Photo: Binyamin Mellish / Pexels

Bishnu Aryal is from Nepal and his story has already traveled the whole world. After years of hard work and effort, the mortgage broker He decided to pool his savings to give his family a new direction and a new life. Your destination: Sydney, Australia.

For it contacted a construction company and made a deposit of $ 550,000 to have his new home built while closing some pending matters in his native country. Aryal took it upon himself to find the land (a picturesque parcel in the suburbs of Edmonson Park) and to give the job to the company (Zac Homes) along with the savings of his last 10 years, with the goal of fulfilling his dream.

The plans arrived in 2016, the contract was signed that same year and the promise to have it finished after one more had been in writing. However, claiming various complications in the process, the property was “finished” 3 years later.

When the call came, Aryal and his family embarked for Australia. He got off the plane, moved to the ground and when he came to see what must be a large property he “almost fainted.” Instead of a duplex, the company literally built a house cut in half. “I called the supervisor to tell me why it was like this and he said it was a half duplex. I almost fainted ”, he recounted in dialogue with A Current Affair.

The company version

The news soon traveled the Australian and international media and the story of Bishnu Aryal was known in all parts of the world. For this reason, Zac Homes was contacted by various media and they decided to give their version of events.

According to their accounts, the City Council had indicated to them that only a house attached to the edge could be built on that land. That is why they had to “redesign the house.” In addition, they noted that These modifications were notified to Aryal and that they would even have offered to terminate the contract, which would have been rejected by Bishnu and the redesign, accepted.

Bishnu denies it

“I was new to the industry, no notice was given to me. During the legal registration of the land, the lot was 10 square meters less, so we were given the possibility to terminate the contract or a discount. We accept the discount from the real estate agency but not from the construction company, we were not informed of the change in the plans, “Aryal said in his networks.

Now, the family is still waiting for a certificate to be able to legally occupy the property. Although they have been in it for 9 months as a result of the pandemic and “having nowhere to go”, the qualifying title is not issued because the company is forced to build the other half. However, from Zac Homes they said that this cannot happen until the owner of the adjacent land builds his property.

