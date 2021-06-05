He hallucinates with the Spider-Man animatron that jumps over the Avengers Campus at Disneyland

If you saw the documentary series ‘The Imagineering Story’ on Disney +, dedicated to the engineers and creatives who bring the characters and films of the House of the Mouse to life in their theme parks, you’d be hallucinating when they showed the spider-man animatron they were preparing for the Avengers Campus that would soon open at Disney California Adventure, next to the original Disneyland in Anaheim.

The new themed area dedicated to Marvel superheroes has finally opened to the public, and the first visitors have already been able to admire the robot Spider-Man taking an incredible leap between buildings, reaching 15 meters in height. Before and after that jump, it is an actor who plays Spider-Man, which of course sounds with the voice of Tom Holland, who recorded several lines of dialogue to greet the visitors.

@disneyparks Woah! Did anyone else see that? ? ## Disney ## DisneyParks ## Disneyland ## CaliforniaAdventure ## AvengersCampus ## Avengers ## SpiderMan ? original sound – Disney Parks

The inauguration of the Avengers Campus was a party in style. In addition to the presence of Kevin Feige himself and current Disney boss Bob Chapek and ‘Iron Man’ director Jon Favreau, Paul Rudd and Anthony Mackie were also present. The latter was very excited to introduce his Captain America, who will also walk through the streets of the themed area. In this video you can see how the inauguration was and everything that makes up the Avengers Campus, from the Pym’s restaurant with food of strange sizes to the garden of Doctor Strange. And, of course, the crown jewel that is Spider-Man’s attraction.

An alternative MCU

Disney continues to bet on an absolutely immersive experience for the expansions of its theme parks, as is already Galaxy’s Edge. The Avengers Campus is the closest we will get to living our own Marvel adventure and meeting our favorite characters, even those who have died in the movies. Because this area is thought as a parallel branch to the UCM, in which the Captain America of Anthony Mackie and Chris Evans have a place at the same time. and that, as Kevin Feige explained, “it will never be complete. It is a living, breathing space that will grow and evolve as our cinematic universe grows and evolves, with new places and characters gathering here at the base of the Avengers.” . Who was rich and unrestricted to travel to California and see it in person.