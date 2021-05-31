He had nothing underneath, Pablo Montero in a shameful situation | INSTAGRAM

The talented and renowned mexican singer Pablo Montero continues to cause controversy to his followers on social networks, and his general public; However, it is no longer because of his recent and misinterpretation of the Mexican National Anthem, but because of a rumor in which he has been involved, a couple of days ago.

And it turns out that the journalist Martha Figueroa aired that during one of her participations in the Show of dance “The stars dance in Today”, a contest that is broadcast on the aforementioned televisa morning, the actor also did not wear any type of underwear.

The communicator pointed out that she does not know if Montero does not usually use underwear; However, prior to his participation in the morning contest, he was not wearing anything, which is why he had serious problems getting a boxer brief.

It was the day that as a choreography he had to dance “Saturday Night Fever” with the beloved Andrea Escalona placeholder image when the singer went to the Televisa forums without wearing the aforementioned garment.

Due to the above and having to wear white pants that reached his waist, Pablo Montero was seen in the embarrassing situation of having to ask wardrobe staff for underwear that could be worn with such a tight garment.

This is how the reporter mentioned it: “When they danced ‘Fever on Saturday’, Pablo was wearing white pants, I don’t know if he ever wears pants, but that particular day he didn’t bring,” began by telling Figueroa in his famous show program.

Although, to the bad luck of the interpreter of “There is another in your place”, the journalist revealed that the wardrobe did not have underwear, so the singer had to go on stage “bareback.”

In addition, he commented that Pablo arrived with the production team and asked them in the most attentive way if they would lend him some panties, stating that he went like this “bareback and asked for them with the wardrobe and then he said ‘no, I don’t have’. If that thing made him ‘have lengue’ it was because Pablo did not bring pants, he was asking and they did not lend him, he had to go bareback, “the journalist explained.

It seems that the public’s eye is on the interpreter of the Mexican regional, as we remember that he gave a lot to talk about since his most recent participation singing the Mexican National Anthem, where, apparently without realizing it, he changed the lyrics.

The event occurred during the first leg between Santos vs Cruz Azul, from Liga Mx, Montero unfortunately sang the National Anthem wrong, the first leg made the TSM stadium in the Lagunera region vibrate, which after more than a year of global epidemic, has begun to welcome its fans and although goals are undoubtedly the most awaited moment, the intonation of the National Anthem is always one of the most solemn moments, although the national symbol is not without controversy.

Now, it was the turn of Pablo Montero, whose memory failed him when he performed the song and decided to improvise by changing the stanza a bit, since the National Anthem says: “Ciña, oh Patria !, your olive temples De la paz the divine archangel That in heaven your eternal destiny was written by the finger of God ”.

And, for his part, the native of the Lagunera Region sang: “Ciña, oh Homeland! Your olive temples Of peace the divine archangel That on the finger your eternal destiny summons us to deal with courage”, that is to say that In addition to confusing a word, the singer mixed the verses.

In addition to the error, various users of social networks noted that Pablo Montero sounded slightly out of tune in some part of his interpretation, and after the error, he threw charro hats to the rostrum, although in networks they stated that it was to distract attention from faux pas”.