He had not started to speak, but an open mike had already made Pedro Sánchez this caught

Moment of Pedro Sánchez being caught in Congress. (Photo: The HuffPost)

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has left a comment before beginning his speech in the plenary session held this Wednesday in Congress.

Meritxell Batet, the president of the Lower House, presented the session in which Sánchez was going to report on the Extraordinary European Council held on May 24 and 25 and the ordinary European Council on June 24 and 25, 2021.

He has also reported that he was going to talk about the political situation, especially the pardons to the ‘procés’ prisoners granted last week, and the economic situation.

At that moment, Sánchez has gone up to the rostrum and, after speaking a few words with Batet, has supported the folder to remove the folios of his speech.

Then and before removing his mask to start speaking, the socialist leader released a “there are many issues” that was captured by the microphone.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in his speech has opted for the “reunion” between Spain and Catalonia and for achieving a “common project”, but has stressed that “there will be no referendum on self-determination” and that the PSOE will oppose a constitutional reform for it.

In addition, Sánchez has remarked that pardons are legal and constitutional, “not only when adopted by the PP.”

