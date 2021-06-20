He had been missing for a month and … they find him using drugs

Pedro Escobedo. A subject who would be a month old that relatives reported him as missing was located in the state of Querétaro, where he was found in possession of toxic substances, public security sources from this entity confirmed.

According to reports from the Secretariat of Public Safety and Municipal Traffic of Pedro Escobedo, the subject identified as Luis “N” was located by police in possession and consumption of toxic substances.

It was while police units circulated in the community of the D Santa Barbara, that officials identified the male who was consuming toxic substances, “for which an inspection was carried out, in such a way that when consulting his generals, in the databases, it was identified that he was a person reported as missing , in May”.

The corresponding protocols were immediately implemented, the competent authority was notified and the family was informed.

