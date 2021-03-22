“He grabbed my hair and hit me with his head on the table”

Rocío Carrasco revealed in chapter 1 of the documentary Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive, broadcast this Sunday night by Telecinco, numerous details about his relationship with Antonio David Flores, from the moment they met to the most difficult episodes, including, according to Carrasco herself, verbal and physical assaults by this.

As Rocío explains, the worst moments of the relationship occurred when she was in rehab after his traffic accident: “There was some verbal aggression: ‘useless’, ‘you’re useless’, ‘you’re fat’, ‘you’re stupid’ … “, indicates.

“And it is no longer the word, it is the form. He had an inside-out face, arrogant, of [que] everything knew and you know nothing and then there was the other part when there were cameras, it was all wonderful, kisses, how beautiful, in front of people. When the day was ending, in privacy, he told me that he was doing it for my good and you think about it at that moment, you don’t see it, You don’t realize how serious it is, there comes a time when you normalize it. “he adds.

From there, the situation, according to Rocío, got worse: “I remember a pull of hair, He grabs me by the hair and turns me down but I don’t know where the reason for that comes from. I feel on the one hand that I want to go home, which I am not going to do, and on the other I was unable to move, but I say I get up and blow it up. But I did neither. I’m not sure how it happened, but it happened and went to older “.

“I was sitting on a sofa, [junto a] a stretcher table, and he he grabs my hair, yanks at my hair and hits me with his head on the table “, Rocío says. “[Después] He went up, blaming me for everything that happened to him at that moment. That if he wasn’t with me … That it wasn’t worth it … That it was all my fault “, he adds. forgotten. I attribute it to the best that the damage that was being caused to me, I took it for good, he justified it, he let it pass “, He says.

“That same day he told me to go with my mother [Rocío Jurado] and that she was a son of a bitch, “continues Rocío. “After that comes a cry, and a ‘forgive me’ comes, and a ‘I’m nervous’ comes, And there comes a ‘you have to see everything that is happening to me’, ‘they are crucifying me for something that I have not done’ … Many things arrive that, once again, I justify and excuse. Then I saw it normal; I see it now and I think that how little did I know at that time that he was going to be my executioner “, concludes.

The firsts years

Before recounting these episodes, Rocío Carrasco also recalled the beginnings of her relationship with Antonio David, whom she met in Chipiona in the summer of 1994, with “the illusion of a 17-year-old calf”.

According to Rocío, from the beginning of the relationship they information of disloyalty on his part, but she preferred to believe him: “when they tell you so much ‘I love you’ you believe it,” he says.

His parents, Pedro Carrasco and Rocío Jurado, however, did not see him favorably. Rocío Carrasco says that his mother begged him not to leave home upon turning 18 years old. She nonetheless decided to move on.

“On the day I turn 18 I commit the clumsiness of leaving the course and I took a plane and went to Barcelona, ​​and I committed the fatality of leaving my mother crying on the ground: ‘don’t go, you’ll regret it, it’s going to be her downfall’ … I left her crying on the floor and left “, recalls Rocío, who qualifies this decision as one of the worst of her life: “It is one of the things that I regret the most in life, having done that to her like that. My father told me ‘it’s going to ruin your life and you’re going to come back with a belly because it’s what he wants. ‘ Neither of them were wrong. “

Rocío Jurado’s daughter went from having everything to having nothing at all: “I went to a house with two civil guards, the owner of the house, him and me. I didn’t have a job there, or anything “, bill.

“Coexistence in the beginning starts well […]. At that moment you do not want to think that you have screwed up to the bottom, “confesses Rocío. THE media inflection point occurs when Antonio David is fined for keeping an individual’s money to whom they had denounced: “He begins to tell me that they have it sworn because he is my boyfriend, a story that in the end is the one he has been telling over the years. Everything except saying ‘I have fined an uncle, I have I was left with 25 and the frame with another 25 ‘. Then I would break my face with anyone and do whatever was necessary, “he says.

“I’m starting to realize [de] that the things they told me might be true. He disappeared and appeared with the girlfriend of a partner … “, Rocío says.

Carrasco also refers to an episode in which, while Antonio David was under house arrest, he had a strong argument with two children, that Rocío witnessed: “He physically assaults them without knowing that one of them is the son of the corporal of the Civil Guard. There is a trial and another sentence falls on him,” he says.