“He grabbed my buttock”, Galilea Montijo evidenced in full Hoy

“He grabbed my buttock”, Galilea Montijo evidenced in full Today | iNSTAGRAM

Long hand?. The beautiful driver from Guadalajara, Galilea Montijo, accused one of her colleagues of having grabbed her buttock in the middle Today Program. With great surprise, the actress also told the air what happened at the exact moment it happened.

The event was in full celebration of the birthday of the beautiful Martha Galilea Montijo, which is why his classmates gave him their respective birthday hugs.

The morning star of Televisa began with a happy birthday song and Galilea Montijo dancing happy to receive her 38 years of age. After this, Paul Stanley, Andrea Escalona and Lambda Garcia, who began the program with the television presenter, did not take long to embrace her.

The one who took the initiative was the daughter of Magda Rodríguez, who gave Gali an affectionate hug. Later, Paul was more “cuddly” and took advantage of the approach quite well, but the one who stole everyone’s attention was Lambda García.

The actor did not give Galilea a hug as lasting or close as Stanley’s, but he surprised everyone when the former beauty queen indicated that he grabbed “the buttock.”

Amid laughter, Lambda García assured that what he grabbed was Galilea Montijo’s waist, and then left her sadly. The driver took that moment with a lot of humor.

It should be noted that Hoy’s production made a plastic instrument to allow conductors to hug each other without having too much contact and preventing the spread of Covid-19.