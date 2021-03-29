“He grabbed me and pulled me half out.”

In the second part of the Rocío docuserie, telling the truth to stay alive, broadcast this Sunday on Telecinco, Rocío Carrasco shares numerous details about the infidelity of her then-husband Antonio David Flores, as well as, according to her narration, new episodes of violence and bad deals on his part, she being pregnant with her second child.

In one of the most shocking, Rocío Carrasco recalls the moment in which, according to her, Antonio David tried to throw it out a window in the Chipiona chalet where they lived, a large house belonging to his mother, Rocío Jurado. Antonio David himself had previously mentioned these accusations, included in the lawsuit for mistreatment that Rocío filed against him at the time, and had denied them.

“One day I didn’t go out and I spent the whole night with stomach aches [por el embarazo], and when [Antonio David] He arrived at eight or seven thirty in the morning, I had spent the whole night crying, “says Rocío in the documentary. “I told him, ‘you’re a scoundrel’, and he fucked me in frills for the nightgown … “, he adds.

“[La habitación] it had a very large window and to the left was a window, and then He grabbed my nightgown and pulled me half out out the window, and my belly was hitting the edge, “says Rocío.” I turned my head as best I could and said: ‘See to it that when I get down, he has killed me’ … At that moment he became aware of what he was doing, what he wanted to do, and he quickly let go of me, “he says.

Rocío explains next that Antonio David assures, regarding this episode, that “that it was never real and that It couldn’t be because there were bars on that window. “ However, Rocío adds that “that fence was put in 2010 [después de los presuntos hechos]”, and then shows as evidence a document signed by the Chipiona locksmith who put the fence, in which he certifies that the protection was placed in 2010.