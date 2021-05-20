He got on the mound, hit reliably and covered the outfield – another full day for Shoehi Ohtani

The 26-year-old Japanese ‘android’ Shohei ohtani, is in the middle of his fourth season in the major leagues and in the present he projects a truly historic harvest, remembering the times of yesteryear when there were starters who stood in the batter’s box and did magic.

Ohtani is a unique case in MLB, his characteristics are not shared with anyone else in current baseball in the United States. He is a player capable of opening the game as a pitcher, hitting like the best on the team and then finishing in the outfield as if nothing happened.

This combination was performed again on the night of May 19 in front of Cleveland Indians. He got on his nose and pitched 4.2 innings, received two runs, walked two and fanned five in the 3-2 loss of LA Angels.

Shohei Ohtani. Done Pitching… now it’s time to play RF. pic.twitter.com/aP3ssG7lGQ – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 20, 2021

At bat he went 3-1 as second in order and when he finished his field work he went to right field. Joe Maddon is making the most of one of his greats alongside Mike Trout.

Shohei Ohtani had to battle a bit on the mound, but he did bunt against the shift for a single because of course he did. pic.twitter.com/Z4RgA1XPs6 – Jason Coskrey (@JCoskrey) May 20, 2021

His numbers with the tree are at 14 home runs (MLB leading), 33 RBIs and a .272 batting average. As a pitcher, he has a 1-0 record with a 2.37 ERA in 30.1 innings. He struck out 45, walked 22 and received 16 hits.

This was his 14th home run, also against Cleveland on May 18.

It is not a repeated tweet. Shohei Ohtani took her out again today and she’s 14 on the season. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ecWvfqiT7V – Renu (@renucho) May 19, 2021

