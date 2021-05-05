He goes to the doctor for discomfort in his foot and what he found in him left everyone surprised

All of us at some point in our life have felt the discomfort of having a splinter stuck in it, especially if it has lodged in one of our feet, since it can become so annoying and painful that it can prevent us from carrying out any of our activities.

To this should be added that it is not easy to remove it, since it is not always visible or it can break during the process, which may force you to go to a doctor so that he is the one who removes it.

About the topic, A video has caused a sensation on social networks, due to the colossal size of a splinter that a young man brought stuck in the sole of his foot for a couple of days.

In the images you can see a man lying on a stretcher while the doctor carefully examines the sole of his foot, where the wound caused by the splinter can be seen.

The doctor tries to explain to the patient, named Jake, that the first time he saw him 2 weeks ago, he thought he had completely removed the splinter; however, apparently a part of it was stuck after it broke when it was extracted.

So the doctor, in order to ease Jake’s discomfort, took a ring-tipped scalpel to pry the edges of the wound away. Once the area is cleared, little by little you begin to see what clearly looks like a piece of wood, of important dimensions.

“Oh my God! I suppose that the X-ray was not a joke ”, says the doctor, totally surprised.

The doctor begins to squeeze the sides of the sole of the foot to fully expel the splinter, but this practice does not work. But the thing changes when he squeezed another point on the foot that made the big splinter start to come out like a spring.

“OMG! This is a great video, we have it on video ”, shouts the doctor while listening to the other people in the room, totally surprised.

Finally, with the help of tweezers, the doctor managed to remove the splinter completely and then show it to the camera.

“This monster was on Jake’s foot!”, The doctor sentenced to end this moment that has already gone viral.

