He gets lung cancer from using Old Spice talc every day and gets $ 4.8 million in lawsuit



For decades, Whittaker Clark & ​​Daniels was one of the largest suppliers of cosmetic talc in the United States for products.

Photo: PETER PARKS / AFP / Getty Images

By: Drafting April 20, 2021

A civil jury verdict in Los Angeles County found in favor of a 78-year-old mesothelioma victim, ordering talc supplier Whittaker Clark & ​​Daniels to pay $ 4.8 million in compensation.

The trial was the first to take place live since the start of the pandemic. Law firm Simon Greenstone Panatier argued that Whittaker Clark & ​​Daniels was aware that its powders were contaminated by asbestos, according to Global Cosmetics News.

The plaintiff, a man by name Willie McNeal Junior, developed pleural mesothelioma, a type of lung cancer caused by exposure to asbestos.

This verdict links the cancer to the plaintiff’s daily use of Old Spice Talcum Powder.

Lead attorney Stuart Purdy commented on the verdict: “Willie McNeal is an incredible man with a remarkable history who stood firm and patient despite the uncertainties and unknowns of the first pandemic trial in Los Angeles.

“He paved the way for many other litigants by showing that justice can still be done in these uncertain times. We are happy to have been able to bring him justice in a timely manner while demonstrating that a live trial can be conducted safely and effectively, ”added Purdy.

During decades, Whittaker Clark & ​​Daniels was one of the largest suppliers of cosmetic talc in the United States for products, including the Old Spice brand.

Talc and asbestos minerals are frequently found together in mining operations. According to the testimony of the trial, it is known that talc mined from WCD’s talc mine in North Carolina was contaminated by asbestos.

Mr. McNeal was represented at the trial by Mr. Purdy and Tyson Gamble of the Los Angeles office of the Simon Greenstone Panatier law firm, who have a national reputation for creating creative and aggressive defenses in a wide variety of injury matters. personal seriousness, according to AP.

So far, Whittaker Clark & ​​Daniels has not commented on the failure of this lawsuit.

-You may also be interested in: Fourth stimulus check: Members of Congress pressure Biden to give more stimulus checks