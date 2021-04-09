He gave ‘miss’ for ‘child’ and caused a “serious incident” on a flight to Mallorca

The Air Accident Investigation Sub-Directorate (AAIB) has described the calculation error in the weight of a flight from Birmingham to Mallorca due to a failure in software which, according to the company, did not compromise the safety of the passengers or the crew, according to The Guardian.

They identified themselves as ‘miss’ when making the reservation, but the system considered them children. (Photo: AP Photo / Ted S. Warren)

The facts go back to end of July last summeror, when a TUI company flight with departure in Birmingham and arrival in Mallorca started takeoff operations with a wrong weight calculation sheet. There were 187 passengers on board the plane, 38 of whom had identified themselves with the title of ‘miss’ (‘young lady’) when making the reservation. Based on these identifications (miss, sir, boy …) the weight of the passage is calculated and taken into account when taking off.

The problem was that the system confused the term and associated people identified as ‘miss’ with the weight of a child. To make the calculation, a standard weight is established according to the passenger’s identification. Thus, those 38 passengers were assigned a weight of 35 kilos instead of the 69 kilos that corresponded to them, yielding a result that was “lighter” than the real one. The difference is 1,292 kilos.

The British newspaper indicates that the error was due to “a simple failure” in the update of the computer system caused because it was programmed in a country where ‘miss’ is used to refer to children and ‘Ms’ for women, although it has not been specified where this circumstance occurs.

The now known investigation of the event has shown that the thrust applied for takeoff in Birmingham was only “marginally less” than adequate. The AAIB, despite defining what happened as a “serious incident”, conclude that the “Safe operation of the aircraft was not compromised”.

This flight to Mallorca was not the only one that suffered the error in the weight calculation. There was at least two other TUI aircraft with the same problem that same day and with takeoff also in the United Kingdom. As soon as the failure was detected it was corrected, but it was not arrived in time for the operations of July 21. In addition to the correction, they indicate in The Guardian that a manual control has been included to be able to make sure that something similar does not happen again.

Read more

“The health and safety of our customers and crew is always our main concern. After this isolated incident, we corrected an identified fault in our IT system. As indicated in the report, the safe operation of the flight was not compromised, ”the company commented in a statement.

ON VIDEO | The risky maneuver of a combat helicopter to refuel in mid-flight