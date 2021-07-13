He found the culprit: Florentino Pérez defended himself after the controversial audios about Casillas and Raúl

Florentino Pérez It is on everyone’s lips for a recording that the newspaper El Confidencial revealed on the morning of this Tuesday on its different platforms. The president of Real Madrid spoke out and accused the person who secretly recorded his opinions with his first and last name.

The broadcast audio dates from September 11, 2006, when at that time he was no longer the top leader of the White House. In them he manifested himself in a crude and even contemptuous way of two emblematic players of the club such as Raúl González and Iker Casillas.

As a result of the uproar caused by the publication, the merengue leader was forced to issue a statement through the Madrid website. He confirmed that the audios are real and that they were recorded by José Antonio Abellán. The same that he published in his book “Assault on Real Madrid: Diary of 838 days and nights to the limit.”

That book was written by Abellán in co-authorship with Anacleto Rodríguez.

Statement by Florentino Pérez, released by Real Madrid

Given the news broadcast in El Confidencial, in which phrases attributed to me are collected, I think it necessary to clarify:

The reproduced phrases are pronounced in conversations clandestinely recorded by Mr. José Antonio Abellán, who has been trying to sell them for many years without success. It is surprising now that, despite the time that has elapsed, the newspaper El Confidencial collects them today.

They are single phrases of conversations taken from the broad context in which they occur.

Let them reproduce now, after so many years have passed since those conversations took place, I understand that it is due to my participation as one of the promoters of the Super League.

I have put the matter in the hands of my lawyers who are studying the possible actions to take.

Abellán’s response

After being pointed out by Florentino Pérez in his statement, the journalist José Antonio Abellán replied: “I have gone with John and Bruce, my little dogs, to the mountains and I find this circus. I’m hallucinating … everything published is in my 2015 book “Asalto al Real Madrid”. And Florentino, does not give explanations and wants to kill the messenger he believes.

He added that this Wednesday he will tell it on La Jungla Radio.

