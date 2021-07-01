He forced his 11-year-old daughter to have sex in exchange for money, the woman was sentenced to 45 years in prison



Elizabeth Morales López is the woman who sexually exploited her 11-year-old daughter.

MEXICO – Mothers are the people who instinctively defend their children at all costs, but the case of a woman was the opposite, since far from protecting her daughter, who is barely 11 years old, forced her to have sex with various men, in exchange for money, so now you are paying the consequences and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

The woman was identified as Elizabeth Morales López, who was sentenced to 45 years in prison for having forced his 11-year-old daughter to have sex with various men in exchange for money.

Accused of sexual exploitation

According to the reports of the Attorney General of the State of Mexico, where the events happened, Morales Lopez She was accused of the crime of human trafficking, in the form of sexual exploitation, to the detriment of her minor daughter.

#FGJEMInforma | Elizabeth Morales López was sentenced to 45 years and six months in prison, after the MP Agent credited her participation in the crime of human trafficking in the form of sexual exploitation.

The sentence against the woman came after the Agent of the Public Ministry of the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Trafficking in Persons of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico could prove the participation of Morales López in the crime of human trafficking.

It exploded to the smallest between 2017 and 2018

The events were recorded in the municipality of Ecatepec, where, according to the investigation, the competent authorities reviewed the evidence against the mother, which was provided by the Social Representation, the Judicial Authority based in Ecatepec.

In addition to the 45-year prison sentence, the woman was fined 4,594, 201 pesos (about $ 230,245 dollars), and 93,150 pesos (about $ 4,668. Dollars), as reparation for the damage.

The authorities highlighted that Morales López forced, during the years 2017 and 2018, his daughter to have sex in exchange for money, the same that the mother used to buy drugs, which she shared with her partner.

It all began, according to the investigations of the prosecution, in March 2017, when Elizabeth Morales López arrived with her daughter and her partner to live at the El Calvario neighborhood, in the municipality of Ecatepec, one of the largest in the State of Mexico, and since then began to sexually exploit the child under 11.

The minor lived months of hell under the exploitation of her mother, and without being able to do anything, but it was in May 2018 when she was rescued by personnel from the FGJEM Prosecutor for Trafficking in Persons, after a complaint filed by Municipal System for the Integral Development of the Ecatepec Family.

The mother of the minor is imprisoned in the Ecatepec Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center, better known as Chiconautla.

The minor was in the custody of the Municipal System for the Integral Development of the Ecatepec Family.

