He finds out that his fiancée is unfaithful to him from some photos published on Facebook in a newspaper

Since they appeared and became popular social networks, these have become a double-edged sword, since there are many things that someone can publish about us without our having control of this.

On the subject, on different social platforms The story of a couple has gone viral, who were engaged a few months after reaching the altar and whose relationship ended precisely because of some compromising photographs that were published on the Facebook page of a media outlet.

It turns out that a few days ago, the photographer of a Mexican medium called El Heraldo de Tabasco decided to activate his camera to capture the loving moment starring a couple who apparently did not realize they were being photographed.

Subsequently, the images They were published on the Facebook of this newspaper to talk about displays of affection in times of coronavirus.

What the person who manages said Facebook account did not imagine is that These photos were proof of an infidelity.

Hours later, Social media users made the conversation between the girl who appears in the photos and her boyfriend, who is not exactly the one who is seen to be very affectionate in the photos, viral after he decided to end his engagement upon learning of the deception.

In the WhatsApp conversation between the unfaithful and the deceived you can read how she apologizes to who would be her future husband, ensuring that she is misinterpreting a simple gesture of “affection” that she had with one of her “best friends.”

Despite the situation, like a true gentleman, the deceived lets him know that he cannot go ahead with his relationship and therefore, with his wedding plans.

It was through networks that the breakdown of the marriage bond became known, in the conversation it is read as the woman apologizes to her fiancé, but he argues that he cannot continue with her.

The girlfriend insists that everything is a misunderstanding and that in reality, he only consoled his friend after he broke up with his girlfriend. However, her partner repeats that she cannot ignore what happened and although he loves her and will always support her, their courtship has come to an end.

Many users who have known the story have highlighted the attitude of the deceived, which in the conversation is identified as “Cachito”, because he always showed himself as a gentleman despite the difficult situation he experienced.

