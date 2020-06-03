The actress who was once loved by the world thanks to her role as Rachel Berry, is now hated and criticized on social networks, after being accused of insulting one of her former colleagues who worked with her and behaving like a diva. , for this reason this week, Lea Michele apologized for being aggressive on ‘Glee’.

It all started when the famous 33-year-old put on her Twitter account a message of tolerance and respect for the case of George Floyd, soon after the African-American actress Samantha Ware, a former ‘Glee’ co-star He replied to this tweet accusing the celebrity of being a hypocrite, since she made his life hell during the recordings of the show.

“Do you remember when you turned my first job on television into a real hell? Because I will never forget it. I think you told everyone that if you had the chance you would have ‘defecated in my wig’, among other traumatic microaggressions that made me to doubt if he should continue fighting to have a career in Hollywood ”.

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD … https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA – SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

Subsequently, social networks they started attacks on Michele accusing her of being racist and arrogant, This became an international trend, so now the actress decided to issue a statement on her Instagram account where she apologizes for “any pain she may have caused” in the past.

“While I don’t recall making this specific statement and have never judged others on their skin color, that is not really the point. What matters is that I clearly acted in a way that hurt other people. If it was my privileged position and my perspective that made me feel insensitive or inappropriate at times or if it was just my immaturity and me being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior, “he said.

Until now Ware hasn’t said anything about Lea Michele apologizing for being aggressive on ‘Glee’, however the brand HelloFresh, which had a campaign with the celebrity, replied on Twitter: “We are discouraged and disappointed to learn of the recent claims about Lea Michele. We take this very seriously and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, with immediate effect.”