He falls subject with 7 stolen horses; I took them to the nuns

However, they disobeyed the instructions of the policemen, descending from their horses and fleeing in different directions, for which the chase on foot over the hill began, achieving the assurance of a male subject, in addition to achieving recover a total of 7 horses. | However, they disobeyed the instructions of the policemen, descending from their horses and fleeing in different directions, for which the chase on foot over the hill began, achieving the assurance of a male subject, in addition to achieving recover a total of 7 horses.