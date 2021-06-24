He falls for harassing a woman in public transport

MEXICO CITY.- Investigative Police agents completed an arrest warrant against Emanuelle “N”, for the possible commission of the crime of sexual harassment, which occurred on public transport in December 2020.

According to the complaint, the now apprehended possibly made sexual touching while observing the victim, who requested help from elements of the Banking and Industrial Police of the Secretariat for Citizen Security (SSC), who made him available to the agent of the Public Ministry of the Sexual Crimes Investigation Office.

After failing to comply with the precautionary measures that were set, the judicial authority turned the injunction against the individual, which was completed and executed by the agents in the streets of the Zona Escolar neighborhood, Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office.

Investigators from the FGJCDMX admitted the detainee to the North Male Preventive Prison, to make him available to the judge who requested it.

