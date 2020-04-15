It is well known that fatigue behind the wheel can cause drowsiness, so our responsibility as drivers is to anticipate its appearance and rest properly so as not to put ourselves and the other occupants of the road at risk. A video recorded in the United States reminds us of this.

This Easter has been especially delicate on international roads. If yesterday we learned of a flying Suzuki Swift that met its creator in Poland, today we have heard of an American driver who fell asleep at the wheel of his Dodge Ram.

The video is recorded from a car that was able to dodge the pick-up by the hair. The driver saw the truck invade his lane, but was able to dodge it just in time. He then made a 180-degree turn and embarked on a chase while alerting authorities to what was happening.

The images show how the Dodge advances in the opposite lane, correcting its layout with erratic movements that show that its driver was not well. In fact, it disturbs a third vehicle before falling asleep completely and hitting the road.

The injured man landed on the roof of his truck, but was uninjured and was able to get out of it by his own foot. He was rushed to the hospital as a precaution, but was released after only an hour. He said he was having trouble falling asleep, so he may have suffered the side effects of some medication.

Remember that the best way to avoid fatigue behind the wheel is to rest for 15-20 minutes every two hours of driving or every 200 kilometers, although it is recommended to stop the vehicle immediately at the appearance of the first signs. Otherwise, we can end up as the protagonist of this video and endanger everyone.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.