He faces permanent prison for letting his partner die and recording her dying

The Prosecutor’s Office requests a reviewable permanent prison for a man accused of letting his diabetic partner die and recording it with his mobile for four hours while he was dying, in June 2019 at his home in Viladecans (Barcelona).

In its indictment, the public prosecutor accuses the defendant, Mariano Daniel V., of murder with cruelty on a vulnerable person, as well as four crimes of mistreatment and one of habitual mistreatment, which add another seven years in prison, for the previous assaults inflicted on the victim.

In addition, he asks him for another four years in prison for a crime against privacy for having recorded the agony of his partner with his mobile, in some videos that the accused apparently intended to use to exonerate himself, but which have ended up becoming the main evidence charges against him, since they suggest that he did not adopt any measure within his power to prevent the victim from entering a hypoglycemic coma, despite being himself diabetic.

From control to aggression

According to the prosecutor’s account, between February and March 2019, the alleged murderer began a sentimental relationship with the victim, Susana C., whom he soon began to control, making him ugly to talk to other men, while “riding him scenes in public and in private ”for his“ jealous and possessive ”attitude.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office details three occasions in which the accused attacked Susana M., the last days before her death, which provoked in the woman a “feeling of inferiority and emotional ambivalence with respect to the accused,” which isolated her from her environment.

Fear for her youngest child

The woman came to fear for her youngest son, to the point that she asked her ex-partner to …

