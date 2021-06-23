he even had to apologize

Ofelia, in ‘MasterChef’. (Photo: TVE)

Ofelia has starred, one more night, in this Tuesday’s MasterChef program. The attitude of the contestant in the team event has caused a clear reaction among her teammates and the spectators.

Voices, bad manners and chaos, lots of chaos. This has been the behavior of Ofelia while she did not stop shouting help to María, the captain who, in her opinion, helped the other team more than her own, also made up of José and Fran.

Upon arriving at the TVE set for the elimination test, which she has escaped by winning her team, the contestant has apologized: “I want to apologize, because my grandmother said ‘if you don’t add, at least don’t subtract.”

“Maria had a complicated job, a double captaincy and I was not subtracting, I was subtracting and dividing,” Ofelia pointed out. “I do not know if because it was Maria or because I did not control my emotions, and look that I have been with emotional management since I was 11 years old, but I apologize, I am totally ashamed of my performance in the previous test,” he added.

“I would not have made a better captaincy than yours and less with one like me in one of the teams,” he highlighted in relation to the captaincy of María, who won the golden apron, although this did not prevent him from having to fight in duel to avoid expulsion.

Spectators have exploded before the contestant’s performance with a multitude of memes in the blue bird network. “Unbearable, irritating and insufferable”, has come to write one.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE