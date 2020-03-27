A man evaded one of the controls ordered by the Government of the City of Buenos Aires within the framework of the measures prepared at the national level to slow down the spread of the coronavirus and He was arrested after a vertiginous police chase through five neighborhoods of the Federal Capital.

The event occurred this Thursday at a police control located at the intersection of the streets Beiro and avenue San Martin, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Agronomy, when a man aboard a van Fiat qubo Gray He decided not to brake, dodge the position and run away at full speed to avoid being controlled.

In this way, the troops who were in the place They started chasing him on a motorcycle through different streets in the neighborhoods of Paternal, Chacarita, Coghlan, Belgrano and Villa Urquiza for approximately 15 minutes.

As the man did not obey the orders of the force, other agents joined the persecution and arranged a bolt operation that finally ended up at Roosevelt Street at 4700, where they managed to slow down their march.

The man, as reported by police sources, he had in his possession a driving license. However, the prosecutor Maximilian Vence, holder of the Prosecutor’s Office No. 8, who was in charge of the cause, ordered his arrest and the hijacking of the car.

Yesterday’s case was similar to one that happened on Tuesday in San Juan, when María del Valle Cantoni, a 35-year-old San Juan woman, was detained in the provincial capital after she claimed she had a coronavirus after evading a police check.

At around half past eight at night, Cantoni was driving his brand car Renault Libertador Avenue, near the Patio Alvear, when A police mobile that was monitoring compliance with social, preventive and compulsory isolation ordered him to stop the march.

The woman ignored the order, evaded control, and fled. After a brief chase, she was intercepted on that same avenue between Las Heras and Spain streets. Once intercepted, Cantoni assured that she had COVID-19, so the authorities activated the emergency protocol to check if she had been infected with the virus. Medical professionals came to the place, examined her and finally ruled out that she had coronavirus since she had no symptoms.

After the analysis, the security forces they apprehended Cantoni for violating the provisions of the presidential decree within the framework of the prevention campaign to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In the context of the sanitary and epidemiological emergency decreed in the country, the Buenos Aires Government decided tighten the mechanisms of control and compliance with social, preventive and compulsory isolation. That way closed 59 of its 110 accesses, only enabled in a corroborable emergency, and left only 13 open entrances for private cars and public transport, in addition to 26 pedestrian bridges. It also set up a hundred controls throughout the City.

Since Friday, March 20, when the mandatory quarantine was ordered, in total 1,079 people failed to comply with the measure in Buenos Aires, of which 234 were arrested and 845 were delayed, notified or transferred to your home. In addition, 55 vehicles were hijacked.

Until Wednesday, meanwhile, federal forces notified 138,793 people in total and arrested 4,828. They also controlled more than 167,000 vehicles and kidnapped 819.

In addition, in the city of Buenos Aires the modification of the Faults Law No. 451 was ordered and sanctions increased for these situations that put the entire society at risk. In this way, All those who find themselves circulating and who do not perform an essential service will receive the same fine as those who violate essential prices and rates: between 10,000 and 80,000 pesos.