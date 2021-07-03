He entered the seventh

They say that the statistics are to break them. Spain faced the momentous penalty shootout against Switzerland with five missed shots from eleven meters in a row. Sergio Ramos (2) and Abel Ruiz before the Eurocup and Gerard Moreno and Álvaro Morata already in the tournament they had scored the last penalties shot by the ‘Red’.

The sensations could not be worse, and more when the captain Sergio Busquets assumed the responsibility of launching the first against the resistant Swiss team and he also missed it, crashing the ball against the stick. The count was already six. Dani Olmo, however, had no problem breaking the losing streak and start ‘pushing’ Spain to the semifinal.

Rodri was not successful and ran into an immeasurable Sommer, but the Swiss goalkeeper could do nothing to thwart Gerard Moreno and Oyarzabal’s shots, two of the specialists of the Selection. The successes of Unai Simón and the error of Vargas, who did not see the goal, certified the Spanish triumph.

Luis Enrique and his footballers always they had been calm with this question. They knew that when push came to shove they would be ready to do the trick. And that they did. They rebelled against their losing streak with penalties and they qualified for the semi-finals of the ‘Euro’ against Italy that also promise excitement.