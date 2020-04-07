The animal was very patient with him. Only at the end, when the duel ends, he attacks him with his tongue.

The days when dogs were only there to walk, eat and be one of the house are long gone. This was demonstrated by a pit bull who, along with its owner, star in one of the most epic and memorable battles of recent times.

In a video broadcast on YouTube, you can see how the innocent dog faces a young martial artist before the gaze of the rest of his companions.

The images show the dog, with a purple belt, and its owner, a blue ribbon, in an intense jiu-jitsu match that, far from being competition, seems like a tender game between the two.

That way at least the athletic pit bull understood it, who is very happy receiving the keys and techniques from its owner.

