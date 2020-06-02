Derek Chauvin’s wife only wants a divorce, not money. Chauvin was arrested and charged last Friday for the death of George Floyd and his wife Kellie filed for divorce the same day. Kellie, who came to the United States as a refugee girl from Laos, also asked the court to change her name.

Derek Chauvin’s wife followed through on her promise to divorce him, insisting in a court filing that she doesn’t want a penny of the embarrassed police officer, the Daily Mail reveals.

Kellie Chauvin, 45, said she was divorcing her husband of 10 years because of the “unrecoverable breakup” of their relationship.

It also revealed that the couple officially separated on May 28, three days after they accused him of killing George Floyd by kneeling on his neck during a brutal nine-minute arrest.

Despite the fact that Kellie, a real estate agent, claimed that she is currently unemployed, the mother of two adult children from another relationship said she did not want money or financial assistance from Chauvin.

“The defendant is fully capable of supporting herself,” the presentation read by Daily Mail read.

Kellie, who came to the United States as a refugee girl from Laos, also asked the court to change her name.

A former winner of Ms. Minnesota America’s contest, she once worked as a radiologist at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, the same hospital where Floyd was pronounced dead.

The couple met when Chauvin took a suspect for a medical checkup prior to an arrest, and returned to the hospital shortly after their initial meeting to invite her out.

They were married on June 12, 2010 in Washington County, Minnesota, the same court where they filed for divorce today.

Disgusted, Kellie was silent for several days as the video of Chauvin’s brutal action went viral, before issuing a statement on Friday that her sympathies were with the victim and her family, not her husband.

Tonight I spoke to Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by the death of Mr. Floyd and her greatest sympathy goes to her family, her loved ones and all who are suffering from this tragedy, “said her lawyer, Amanda Mason-Sekula, on her behalf.

“While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, parents, and extended family have security and privacy during this difficult time.”

Chauvin was arrested and charged on Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Kellie writes in the presentation, obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, that they renounced their marriage the day before. “The parties have been separate since May 28, 2020,” the statement read.

“There has been an unrecoverable collapse of the parties’ marital relationship within Minn’s definition. Stat. 518.06, and marriage cannot be saved. ” The presentation explains that while Kellie was recently a real estate agent with Remax Results, she is currently unemployed.