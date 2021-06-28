He doesn’t like his clothes! Legarreta “let down” Galilea Montijo | Instagram

Scandal!. Alex Kaffie has spoken again and does not leave anything good for the beautiful Galilea Montijo, the journalist assures that his partner and friend Andrea Legarreta He didn’t go to the opening of his clothing store because he did not like his clothes.

According to the Villain of the Shows, Erik Rubín’s wife is a lover of good quality clothes, implying that that of LatinGal It is not and that is why Andrea Legarreta did not attend the inauguration of the premises of his partner from the Hoy program, so that he would not be linked to the brand.

Another celebrity who was also invited to the inauguration of the new Martha Galilea Montijo store was Verónica Castro, who was also absent for the same reasons according to the entertainment journalist.

However, colleagues from the Hoy Program such as Paul Stanley, Andrea Escalona, ​​the producer Andrea Rodríguez Doria and even Laura Bozzo, were present on this important day for the also actress.

Those who also spoke about Galilea’s clothes were the guys from Gossip No Like, Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, who assured that the clothes of Galilea Montijo can be found at a much lower price in the United States and they showed one of the garments that the driver of Hoy has used and an identical one found in said store.

Galilea Montijo shared that this was a dream come true, that she had always wanted to have her own clothing store and hopes it is just the beginning.

The beautiful television host was already selling her clothes online, but finally, after so much work, she managed to see her first store materialize.