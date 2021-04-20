He doesn’t just hit: Yermín Mercedes made his debut as a pitcher



The Dominican allowed one run in a working inning.

Photo: Steph Chambers / Getty Images

He was already the player of the week and already hit a home run of almost 500 feet. Today debuted as a pitcher. This is the way of Dominican Yermín Mercedes in his first full season in MLB. Let’s remember his story: he had only consumed one shift in the majors until this year. He has become the sensation of the early season thanks to his hits, although this time he stole the spotlight from the mound.

With the game practically decided – Boston won 10-4 – the designated hitter of the Chicago White Sox made his debut as a pitcher. Both teams were coming off a doubleheader this Sunday, so in the face of a bulky scoreboard and many tired arms, the White Sox manager opted for Mercedes.

Look his performance on the mound:

Hello, we leave Yermín Mercedes here pitching for the first time in his #LasMayores career. 👋 #MLBDominicana pic.twitter.com/EMyoBzC7w0 – MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) April 19, 2021

“I pitched a couple of times in Liga Independiente and it felt good. Nice and easy, I didn’t do much“, Said ‘Yerminator’ after the duel.