“He does not win even in his own sport”

Floyd mayweather jr has charged hard against Conor mcgregor, or, rather, With Artist McLoser (something like a pun with his name that would come to be translated as Scammer McLoser). In a harsh post on his Instagram posted after the Irishman’s loss to Poirier at UFC 257, the boxing legend answers the post question asking why Mayweather is hated for his way of life while McGregor is hated. he is loved for the same. His answer: Because of racism.

“I saw this post and my opinion is that the world knows that Con Artist McLoser can steal everything from me and be loved, but they hate me. That lets everyone know that racism still exists. Just know, that bum will never be me or on my level. I’m just built differently, my mindset is on another planet, my skills are second to none, I’m a born winner and yes, I talk a ton of crap, but I endorse it every time! That’s what they hate. It’s sad that you can be a poor black kid from the ghetto who has dealt with racism all your life and worked so hard to put you and your family in a better position, and most of the hate comes from my own people. Conor can’t even win at his own sport, but talks about going back to boxing to fight Pacquiao. Nobody wants to see that, it’s like my leftovers eat leftovers, ”Mayweather wrote in the post.

The criticism of McGregor comes after another of the Irishman’s ‘rivals’, Khabib Nurmagomedov, accused the Irishman of abandoning his lifelong team to use “children” as sparring partners.

McGregor’s historic KO

