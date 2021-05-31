He does not want to pass the age of 85, Andrés García gives his reasons | Instagram

The actor Andrés García, who recently celebrated his 80th anniversary, announced that he does not want to live any longer.

In a recent interview that Andres Garcia, granted to a media outlet, revealed that he does not want to serve any more years. The actor no longer wishes to be in this world any longer. What is the reason?

I never thought I was going to reach 80, they are many years and they weigh. I am very grateful, what I do not want is to be with all the ailments that age brings, you run out of strength, you cannot walk well, everything hurts.

With a host of mixed feelings, the famous origin Dominican, revealed that he felt “very grateful” although he pointed out that he did not count on reaching the age of 80, however, the main reason why he does not want to be any more years old is revealed.

Which is the reason

The celebrated “Mexican film actor“He confessed that his greatest fear is reaching the age where he can no longer be self-sufficient.” Don’t you want to be a decrepit old man? “

I still use myself, I don’t know how old I want to get, I don’t think I want to go past 84, 85, I definitely don’t believe, unless it gives me a physical and spiritual rebirth […]

I don’t want much because neither does one want to go around decrepit all over the world, he declared.

The actor, featured in television, film and theater, also shared how he would like his last moments of life to be. “Surrounded by a lot of peace”

If I could choose, because God decides that, I would like it to be here on my beach, and if you can in a quiet way, asleep and without any pain, or that’s where it goes, he explained.

The actor of “Pedro n @ v @ ja” and other national cinema titles who participated in series television programs, theater and a large number of telenovela productions in Mexico declared several months ago in an interview that he suffers from some conditions.

The also writer and producer, father of Leonardo and Andrea García, two recognized figures on the screen, would reveal the past 2020 in an alleged interview with Tv Notes that saw its end closer and closer.

I am in the final stretch of my life, considering the years and ailments that I have. I try to survive, because I have very strong pains from the life of blows and fights that I have led, “according to the actor in that publication.

The Santiago de Los Caballeros native, who stood out as one of the most coveted telenovela gallants on the small screen in the 80s, revealed at that time that his state of health kept him a bit depressed, a state that possibly continues to this day.

On the other hand, for a few months, Andrés García has been sharing details of his life as well as important people who were in it throughout a series of videos.

It was in one of them in which the actor of stories such as “The privilege of loving”, “Engaged women”, “El Carruaje” among the best known as well as many others, revealed the strong bond that united him with Luis Miguel, who has addressed more details since the launch of his biography on Netflix.

The artist went so far as to reveal that “LuisMi” even called him “dad” when he believed at some point that “he could have been his father.”

Although he has long distanced himself from the so-called “Sol de México”, the actor shared that at that time he revealed to him, he would have liked to be that father figure for the singer, so although today there is no contact between the two, “he feels very proud of him. “