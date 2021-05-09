He does not put it down as presumptuous, Andrés García talks about Roberto Palazuelos

He does not put it down as conceited, Andrés García talks about Roberto Palazuelos | INSTAGRAM

After Roberto Palazuelos counted in the show program of Aztec tv, “Selling” that the actor Andrés García had placed him among his heirs, caused a great controversy at the national level, mainly for the reason that Palazuelos He is not the son of the actor.

To “calm” the controversy, Palazuelos declared to the press that his smallest property was worth more than all the properties de García, and clearly this, totally caused the opposite of what was supposedly wanted to achieve.

Now, in another interview from his home in Acapulco, the first actor responded more than furious to these words of “The black diamond” and he assured that now he is presumptuous and even compared him with the famous singer Luis Miguel.

It is worth mentioning that he was enraged when he began to speak of the statements that Palazuelos had made about being his inheritor, where he said that the smallest of his properties is worth more than all of his, referring to the properties of Andrés.

This is what he mentioned: “As Mickey (Luis Miguel), I prosecuted them since they were young, they lived together a lot and were going home. Now he is a man with his hotels that are made of wood, he has given him the presumption and says that, with his little stick hotels, there are none made of cement, but he has his merit, ” he commented.

García also assured that the hotelier should have respect for him, “he has become presumptuous. Don’t scratch the tiger’s eggs. I’m worth shit, respect, it’s respect ”, said the well-known playwright, quite annoyed.

Likewise, the actor continued to comment that what Palazuelos said is not true, repeating the comment that the businessman had made in the aforementioned interview and at the same time responding to him.

“He says that the smallest of his properties is worth more than mine, he is fucking, I have a property of more than 20 hectares, he does not have a sh * t, he does not f * ck,” he said, and although until Palazuelos has not commented on the matter at the moment, he has also declared that Andrés García is like a father to him, so a few weeks ago, he organized a meal in his honor at one of his properties.

And it is that, everything comes from the month of November of last year, when the consecrated gallant of cinema and television of the eighties, spoke about his possible departure, which is why he made his will where, to everyone’s surprise, named Roberto as the heir to 50% of the properties; much more than what he left for his wife and children, who kept 10%, respectively.

Given the fact, Palazuelos said he was happy and honored, but he also clarified that he was only worrying about how his friend was handling his money now that he is not working, so he proposed to be simply his executor, as he presumed to have enough properties to consider himself to be in a better economic position than García, to which the protagonist of “Deceived Women” reproached the behavior of the “Black Diamond”, because he said that he does not have the assets he presumes.

Previously, the protagonist of “Muchachitas” confessed that he let Andrés García know that his decision could generate controversy with his children, he also pointed out that he met with them and let them know that he had not influenced the decision of the retired soap opera protagonist .

However, true to form, Palazuelos hinted that he had no need to influence Garcia’s inheritance, as his smallest property is worth more than all the real estate he left behind.