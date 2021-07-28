He does not name it, but Ismael Serrano sends a clear message to Ayuso: it reminds him of THE word

Ismael Serrano and Isabel Díaz Ayuso. (Photo: GTRES)

The singer-songwriter Ismael Serrano has criticized from his Twitter profile the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the entire health department of the region.

Serrano has denounced the services offered by the Madrid public health system in comparison with those in other Spanish autonomies: “In the Community of Madrid the primary care system is being blatantly burdened.”

“Making an appointment with your family doctor is impossible. Getting your phone answered is quite an odyssey ”, continued the popular singer-songwriter.

In addition, Serrano has concluded the tweet by recalling what was Ayuso’s electoral slogan, which he repeated over and over again during the campaign: freedom. “We knew it was going to happen and there it is: this was Freedom,” he sentenced.

Criticism of the Community of Madrid for the management of health does not stop on social networks. The lack of medical personnel and the closure of outpatient clinics are leading to a collapse of primary care and complicating face-to-face care for patients.

In addition, in recent weeks there have been delays in the administration of the second doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

