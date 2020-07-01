TO Quique Setién Criticism continues to accumulate for the results that a Barcelona you can see how the League it becomes almost impossible if the Real Madrid is able to win by Getafe at the Alfredo di Stéfano stadium. In the duel that confronted the Catalans and the Athletic at the Camp Nou, it was noticed that Griezmann, who was again a substitute, jumped onto the field in the final minutes, being overtaken by players like Ansu Fati.

This decision has caused Alain Griezmann, father of the player, posted statements by Setién on social networks after the game against the mattresses in which he stated that he did not have to apologize to the Frenchman for his decision. The father’s response has been very harsh: « To apologize, the first thing you need to have is the truck key, and this is not your case, because you are simply a passenger ».

In addition to his father, Theo, the player’s brother, he also used social media to show his discomfort with the following comment: « It makes me want to cry ». That tweet lasted only a few minutes on social networks, but it perfectly summarizes what the footballer and his environment feel.

Quique Setién has relegated the star signing of this season from Barcelona to a secondary role and he is already behind Ansu Fati in the rotation being the team’s fourth forward, despite the fact that Luis Suárez is far from his best form.

Griezmann, who He does not have a great relationship with Messi in the field, his contribution has been reduced this season to very poor numbers like culé. The Barça striker has scored eight goals this season and distributed four assists. Last year on these same dates he doubled those figures wearing the Atlético de Madrid shirt.