“He does not go to the Eurocup because he was convinced that he had to play”

06/02/2021 at 12:31 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The former coach of Girona or Celta, Juan Carlos Unzué, has expressed his opinion regarding the Ramos case in an interview for El Confidencial: “Ramos is a footballer who, because of what he has achieved and by his own ambition, always believes that he is available and well to play. The moment he was more or less recovered, he was going to be convinced that he had to play”.

The Pamplona, ​​who He was in the coaching staff with the current coach in Vigo and Barcelona, has come out in defense of Luis Enrique: “He has prioritized the performance that the players have had in recent months. He wants the chances of winning to be the maximum possible and what he has seen lately has weighed heavily”. “He has made that decision because he has chosen it that way and has prioritized winning,” he said.

Along these lines, the former goalkeeper has insisted that the coach’s criterion in relation to the absence of Ramos in the call-up is more than correct: “I know very well that Sergio (Ramos) is the typical player who trains 100% every day. A very ambitious person that the coaches want to have on their team. That people do not doubt that Luis would have loved to have him. in good condition and fit for the challenge “.

The Barça, within a change of cycle

Unzué also spoke about the current situation of Barcelona, ​​which faces a sports remodeling: “He’s in one of those cycle changes. If one looks at history, one realizes that these cycle changes are not accompanied by titles. The club is in a period of change made difficult by the delicate economic situation. Together change of cycle, sports crisis and economic crisis. This transit will not be easy or short. ”

Luis Enrique’s former assistant has insisted that the revolution must be carried out on the field of play: “It belongs to the players.Now you have the added difficulty that you come from where you come from. Much has been won and the modern culé only knows the most glorious time. In football, as in life, you have to know how to accept situations of frustration“.” You have to be patient because there are very interesting young guys and others who, with this economy, will end up in the first team. If history tells us something, it is that when clubs are in trouble, they throw away what’s at home“.