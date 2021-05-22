He does not go over Manny Pacquiao against Errol Spence

Manny pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KO) just announced an exciting match against the unbeaten Errol spence (27-0, 21 KO), WBC and IBF welterweight world champion. The duel will take place on August 21 in Las Vegas, at a venue yet to be determined. The American has also confirmed the news on his social networks: “Deal closed, I’ll see you all in Las Vegas for the biggest fight this year”, has said.

Pacquiao fought in July 2019, when he defeated the undefeated champion Keith thurman to proclaim himself WBA world champion, although this body promoted Yordenis Ugás, the Cuban, to champion due to the inactivity of the Filipino and being named “champion in recess.”

Errol Spence returned to Danny Garcia last December, after the serious car accident he suffered shortly after beating Shawn Porter, and from which it was thought he would retire him.

A tremendous fight for Pacquiao, he is no more at 42 years old. Favorite the youth and quality of Errol Spence, 31, but never underestimate the great Pacman.