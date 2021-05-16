He does it in each newsletter but has an explanation

Sandra Golpe looking to the right in the middle of the Antena 3 newsletter. (Photo: ZAPEANDO)

Zapeando has responded to a viewer’s complaint regarding a gesture repeated every day by the presenter of Antena 3 Noticias, Sandra Golpe.

Paco, 72, has sent a message to Santi Alverú, the spectator defender of Dani Mateo’s program on laSexta afternoons, asking why the Atresmedia journalist is always looking to his right.

“I am Paco, 72 years old, and my complaint is: Sandra Golpe, a journalist for A3 newscast 2nd edition, every time the camera focuses on her she is distracted by something that is on her right hand. Can no one tell you? ”, The viewer wanted to know from Vilafranca del Penedés (Barcelona).

And it has been the coup itself that has resolved the doubt.

″ Why do I sometimes look to my right, which is your left? Because there is a monitor and from here we follow the news. That is the only reason ”, revealed the presenter.

Sandra Golpe from behind looking at the monitors. (Photo: ZAPEANDO)

“The answer is the easiest and the one we imagined. Sandra follows the videos on a monitor to know when it is her turn to read the autocue, which is that little device that tells us what we have to say and that in Zapeando we do not pay attention, especially Dani Mateo ”, he said in a tone jocular Santi Alverú.

And he has finished: “Thank you very much Sandra for unveiling the mystery.”

