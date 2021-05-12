“He dispatched her” Luis Miguel rejected Lourdes Munguía That’s how it was! | Instagram

One of the most beautiful women in show business to date is Lourdes Munguía, however, for the singer, Luis Miguel, this would not be enough since they assure, the actress was rejected by the “Sun of Mexico” they assure, this happened in full act!

For many years, Luis Miguel He has been accompanied by a fame of conqueror that weighs as much as his years of career, however, a famous woman could not have fulfilled his expectations, it would be Lourdes Munguía, a famous television figure.

Apparently the “television actress” would also go through the int! Ma life of the performer of “Suave”, Although this does not surprise many of those who know his enormous list of conquests very closely, apparently, not very few women could resist the “Puerto Rican.”

However, a fleeting meeting would leave a bad taste in the mouth in one of the celebrities who have briefly crossed near the star of the show, Lourdes Munguía who had a brief encounter with the singer and also an actor, this would happen more than 20 years ago, they assure.

According to Martha Figueroa, she revealed in the program “Con Permiso”, with Juan José Origel that things would not have turned out well between the two figures after “Luismi” had decided “not to consummate the moment” after a romantic encounter.

After the revelations, “Pepillo” Origel commented that Lourdes “would not have been the first woman that Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri would have” dispatched “because according to the communicator, he claimed to know several women that” Micky “sent back home because he did not like certain details.

In the midst of all the romances that the new Netflix fiction has captured, “Luis Miguel: La Serie” in which Mariana Yazbek, Adela Noriega, Stephanie Salas and Isabella Camil have appeared, some other surprises have come to light.

Recently, the plot captured the romance with one of the members of the “Garibaldi” group, however, in recent days, the notorious relationship with Lucía Méndez has also taken on strong relevance amid the details that the same histrionic would reveal in a past interview with Yordi Rosado.

It was recently that Lucía Méndez herself announced that she will launch her own autobiographical book where she will tell details about her romance with Gallego Basteri, about whom she has stated on multiple occasions, “he was always a gentleman.”

The “television actress” also anticipated that she does not rule out that her memoirs are taken from the book to television through a bioseries.

The truth is, yes, I have been transparent, I have led a balanced life, I have not been a Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, either, but I have not been a Colorina, nor have I messed with the wrong people, only once, I even had therapy What to drink, he said in an interview for the Hoy program.

It was in a past visit to the Hoy program where the film artist gave details about her new projects, where, according to what she said, her past relationship with the “star king” would appear when she was 30 years old and he was 17. When asked, if she will tell? Answered:

Probably yes, probably yes I am going to dare to tell it, because damn hand !, what a barbarian Luis Miguel! He puts a stamp on you, a brand, yes, because if you happen to say that you went out with him, it is for life .

The actress, mother and today grandmother also shared that the then young artist, Luis Miguel Gallego came to confess to her at that time that she “was the love of his life”, something that some other artists have come out to contradict, ensuring that the one and only great The singer’s love would have been his first girlfriend Mariana Yazbek.