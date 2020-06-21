© .

The patience of the Betis to Ruby on the verdiblanco bench and the heliopolitana defeat against Athletic de Bilbao resulted in the dismissal of Joan Francesc Ferrer as technician to interim appoint a Alexis Trujillo As an interim until the end of the season, the club reported in a statement.

« The board of directors of the Real Betis Balompié He has decided tonight that Alexis will take charge of the Verdiblanco first team. The former heliopolitan captain, current coordinator of the Sports Area of the Club, will occupy the bench until the end of this season « , reads the statement.

« Also, the Real Betis wants to thank Joan Francesc Ferrer ‘Rubi’ and to all its technical staff, the services provided to the entity, highlighting their professionalism and dedication. The Club wishes them the best in their future sporting journeys, « he adds.

Alexis Trujillo He wore the green-white shirt as a player for seven seasons, in which he played a total of 264 games. He has already led the team in the final two games of the 2016-17 season.

