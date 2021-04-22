“He disappointed me, he left with my first love”

Claudia, an examiner from Julia Janeiro, came to Save me this Thursday to talk the relationship that both had and that it broke up after the daughter of María José Campanario and Jesulín de Ubrique started dating her boyfriend.

The two young women met in Oropesa del Mar, where they spend their summer vacations. The two spent a lot of time together and seemed to understand each other, but then Julia started dating Bryan, the footballer with whom she currently has a relationship, and that He was Claudia’s boyfriend for years.

According to the 18-year-old girl, Andrea Janeiro’s sister began to see the athlete while he was with Claudia. “I was Julia’s best friend, and I was disappointed because he left with my first love, “he said.

As for the bullying that Julia suffered in adolescence, and which has already been discussed on other occasions, Claudia has said that she felt “very sorry” for the young woman. In fact, has pointed out that He hardly has any friends and has had a “bad” time.

“You don’t talk to anyone about Jerez. She says that she feels very lonely in Jerez. She went to Barcelona, ​​she crying because she did not want to be there. Then he returned to Madrid. His parents didn’t want him to be around because of the cameras. Because I was going to be more overwhelmed. She wanted to be anonymous, “he revealed.

The interviewee has also spoken about Julia’s family, of which she has very good memories for the good treatment she received every time she went home. According to the young woman, María José Campanario and the bullfighter are very close people. He has even defined the dentist as a “second mother”.

Despite the insistence of the collaborators when asking about the life of the young woman, the guest has limited herself to answering about their relationship. He has not wanted to talk about the rumors about the bad habits that Julia could follow. According to Kiko Hernández, if the right-hander knew about the supposed hidden life that his daughter leads, he would take her out of the capital. “I prefer not to go into those topics”, Claudia said.

Of course, he has branded it as “rare”: “It is very rare, In other words, she is a good person at heart but she is very strange because having had the life that she has had, she has never trusted anyone, as she was very self-conscious in some ways. It is true that she is very much his. “