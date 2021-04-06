He dies after being punished with 300 squats for not following the measures against the coronavirus

Many governments of different countries have implemented different measures with the intention of curbing the coronavirus pandemic. In some places the sanctions are moral but in others they may imply some financial or physical sanction.

In addition to the use of masks and other health recommendations, some governments have applied the so-called curfew with the intention that people stay at home as much as possible and above all, avoid night outings to places where there could be crowds.

The Philippines is one of the nations that has imposed a curfew for some time as an anti-COVID measure, which has recently claimed the life of a person, and all por physical punishment to which he was subjected for breaking the law.

According to local media Rappler, uA 28-year-old man identified as Darren Manaog Penaredondo died on April 3 in the city of General Trias after he skipped the curfew and was surprised by a policeman, who, as punishment, would have forced him to do 300 squats.

In Philippines, The curfew begins at 6:00 p.m. (local time) and according to a relative of Darren’s, he would have had to leave his house at that time to buy water. Just at that moment, the police were making a patrol and they arrested him and other people.

Later, the man and the others arrested were taken to a public square, where They were forced to do 100 squats, a series that they repeated a couple of times as the people were not synchronized at the time of doing the exercise.

Penaredondo and the others ended up doing a total of 300 reps.

Darren returned home the next morning, telling his family what had happened to him and complaining about severe pain in the knees and thighs.

“All that day he struggled to walk, crawled on the floor and had a hard time getting up. When he asked for help to go to the bathroom, he started having seizures her face turned purple and her heart stopped beating ”, explained one of his relatives in a post on Facebook.

After this, Penaredondo was transferred to a hospital where he remained in a coma, but died the next day.

The mayor of the city sent his condolences to the family and assured that they are investigating the case in order to determine if his death was related to the punishment to which he was subjected.

It may interest you: