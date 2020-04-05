Dimitrios Siovas has joined the criticism of the government. The Leganés central is broadcasting the coronavirus crisis for a magazine in Greece, ‘Vave Pape‘. In it, he told how the pandemic is affecting Spain and the measures adopted by the Sánchez executive, pointing out that «did not take the necessary measures and on time«.

In the last weeks There are more than a few faces in the world of sports that have put the president and his government in the dark to slow down the advance of COVID-19. In this case, the defense criticizes the lack of “adequate supplies for hospitals”, despite the fact that “they knew what was happening in Italy”.

The player from the cucumber ensemble criticizes the Government’s actions by «Allow a demonstration to take place in the center of Madrid with thousands of people on March 8, Women’s Day». He also blames him for allowing “other important events.” “He did not force the population to stay at home and many people went to the field, went out and filled the bars and restaurants ”, he pointed out.

Leganés is one of the cities hardest hit by the pandemic. With the hospital saturated and with a large number of deaths from coronavirus, the central claims to be “scared”, especially for the fact of “being in a foreign country, far from ours and if we can return to our homeland”. In fact, the club was one of the first to decree the quarantine of its staff, after the positive from the entity’s general director.

“The situation is difficult and here in Spain we live it to the fullest”, pointed out Siovas, who has also issued a recommendation to the Greek population: “Much attention is needed, that people do not take measures to curb the virus lightly. We have to show discipline and stay home while the experts say it, for our own good and that of our families“