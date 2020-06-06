15 minutes. Former Vice President Joe Biden announced this Friday that reached the necessary 1,991 delegates to win the Democratic nomination and be the candidate of that party in the presidential elections next November, in which the current president, Republican Donald Trump, will be measured.

In a message posted on the social network Twiter, Biden said, “Tonight we got the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination.” In this sense, he said that he will fight for the votes “and win the battle for the soul of this nation“

Folks, tonight we secured the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination. I’m going to spend every day fighting to earn your vote so that, together, we can win the battle for the soul of this nation. https://t.co/sl3wFGabpg – Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 6, 2020

Despite the mathematical formality of having gathered the necessary votes, Biden’s Democratic nomination was taken for granted. Last April, his main competitor, Bernie Sanders, withdrew and gave him his support.

Biden, 77, secured his official nomination after the Tuesday primaries in 7 states (Indiana, Maryland, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Montana, and New Mexico) and the District of Columbia. Voting was marked by protests over the death of African-American George Floyd and exceptional measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a message also posted on Twitter, Biden recalled that his campaign was in favor “of all those who had fallen and were abandoned.” He also said that these words acquired a “greater resonance” at this time because many Americans “had suffered and were suffering so many losses“

“This is a difficult time in the history of the United States. And Donald Trump’s angry and divisive policy is not an answer. The country is crying out for leadership,” Biden said. In his view, the US needs “an economy that works for everyone.” , with “jobs that bring dignity“with” equality in justice and opportunities “.

It is the third time that Biden, vice president with Barak Obama, has attempted the presidential bid. On this occasion, he said, he goes to the November presidential elections “with a united party.”

Trump speech

In another order of ideas, Biden described as “despicable” that Trump mentioned Floyd while celebrating May unemployment data.

Specifically, Trump said it was “a great day” for Floyd, who hoped he was looking “down” and saying that for the US “something great is happening.”

Floyd’s death at the hands of a white Minépolis Police officer on May 25 sparked a wave of outrage and mass protests in the United States. The mobilizations also spread to other countries, such as Germany, France, Canada, Austria and the United Kingdom.

“George Floyd’s last words – I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe – have echoed across this nation and, frankly, around the world,” Biden said, according to CNN television. “That the president tries to put any other word in George Floyd’s mouth I think is despicable,” he said.

George Floyd’s last words, “I can’t breathe,” have echoed across our nation and around the world. For the President to try to put any other words in his mouth is frankly despicable. https://t.co/8dWu78dtGP – Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 5, 2020

“And the fact that he did it on the day that black unemployment has increased, Hispanic unemployment has increased, and black youth unemployment has skyrocketed, says everything there is to know about this man,” he said.